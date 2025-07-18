Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails is now open at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will explore the life and career of hitmaking artist and songwriter Lainey Wilson in a new exhibition, Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails. Tracing Wilson’s story from her upbringing on her family’s farm in Baskin, Louisiana, to her rise to global fame, the exhibit will be open from July 18 until June 2026 and is included with museum admission.

