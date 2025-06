Latin country artist MŌRIAH is on an absolute rocketship! She is set to make her CMA Fest debut and will soon release a new EP in October. Watch the extended version of our interview below!

MŌRIAH sits down with Talk of the Town

I caught up with her at Nic and Maude in the Factory at Franklin, a place where you can find incredible hats and more! If you would like to learn more about Nic and Maude visit: www.nicandmaude.com

Where you can find MŌRIAH at CMA Fest: