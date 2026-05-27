Lawn Lab: Discover the Joy and Health Benefits of Growing Your Own Vegetables

Welcome to Law and Lab! Today, we’re taking you on a journey into the world of home gardening with local expert Ames. As more people look for ways to lead healthier lives, there’s a growing movement to reclaim a part of our lawns for something truly rewarding: homegrown vegetables. Ames shared with us not only his passion for cultivating fresh produce but also why now is the perfect time to turn part of your own yard into a productive vegetable garden. By growing our own food, we’re reconnecting with a time when families relied on gardens for much of their daily nutrition—as well as cutting down on highly processed foods. Join us as we explore a new gardening initiative that’s turning lawns into beautiful—and delicious—landscapes, inspiring us all to plant, grow, and enjoy the freshest vegetables right at home!

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