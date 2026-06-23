Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Lawn Lab: The Importance of Maintaining Customer Relationships

On this Lawn Lab Ames discusses why it's important to treat customers like family. Maintaining a healthy relationship so you can always get the help you need with your lawn.
At Krebs Kubota you are not just a customer, you are family.
Lawn Lab: Maintaining great customer relationships
Posted
and last updated

On this Lawn Lab Ames discusses why it's important to treat customers like family. Krebs Kubota isn't about just selling you equipment. It's about maintaining a healthy relationship, so that you always know you can get the help you need with your lawn. If it's buying new equipment, repairs, or just getting information on a healthy lawn Krebs Kubota has you covered.

For more information: Kubota Dealer in Middle Tennessee | Krebs KubotaDisclaimer:

This is sponsored content paid for by Krebs Kubota. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes