Lawn Lab: The Importance of Maintaining Customer Relationships

On this Lawn Lab Ames discusses why it's important to treat customers like family. Krebs Kubota isn't about just selling you equipment. It's about maintaining a healthy relationship, so that you always know you can get the help you need with your lawn. If it's buying new equipment, repairs, or just getting information on a healthy lawn Krebs Kubota has you covered.

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