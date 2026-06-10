Lawn Lab: Why You Should Skip putting Chemical Fertilizer on Your Lawn

On this Lawn Lab we catch up with owner Ames, who has a strong message for anyone thinking about using chemicals on their lawn. When you and your kids are playing in the grass, you definitely don’t want to risk exposing anyone to toxic chemicals like herbicides. You don’t always know what the effects will be on your children or your backyard. Skip the chemicals and focus on good maintenance instead. Mow your lawn, stripe it, and you’ll have beautiful grass without needing harsh products.

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