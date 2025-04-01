Watch Now
Learn breathing exercises that can help reduce stress!

Learn breathing techniques to help calm stress
Breathwork isn’t just for wellness junkies anymore. Celebs like Gisele Bundchen, Kelly Clarkson, and Grammy-winning rapper Doechii regularly talk about how they use it to stay sharp, lower stress, and spark creativity.

The good news? You don’t need to be famous to feel the magic. Nashville’s own Rea Frey and Alex Holguin (the powerhouse duo behind the Unreachable podcast and movement) are here to show you how to use Breathwork to clear up mental clutter and get your creative juices flowing.

You can learn more on their website unreachable.life

