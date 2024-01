Becky Dan from Crossroad Campus talked about the upcoming pet CPR classes at their facility. The CPR classes will be held January 27 from 10am-Noon.

Here is a link to buy tickets for the January 27th class:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pet-first-aid-cpr-class-for-pet-parents-tickets-760728157397?aff=oddtdtcreator

Here is a link to buy tickets for the February 17th class:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pet-first-aid-cpr-class-for-pet-parents-feb-17-tickets-809185153577?aff=oddtdtcreator