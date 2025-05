If you have ever seen stained glass windows and thought, "How do they do make that?", now is your chance to learn!

Producer Brittany and I headed over to Fairview to learn more about the art form from Ashley Shepard with Shepard's Glass House. What originally started as a hobby for Ashley has turned into a full fledged business! Not only can you buy her art, but you can learn directly from her. You can learn more on her Instagram and Facebook.