The Music City Rodeo is set to transform Nashville on May 29th through the 31st. The rodeo will not only have huge events, but major artists performing! Reba, Jelly Roll and Tim McGraw are all set to perform.

Hear more from Reba:

Two cowboys joined us in studio to tell us more about the big event, plus taught me how to lasso!

Watch the video above to see it all. Learn more at musiccityrodeo.com