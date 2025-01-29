Learn to create Harmony in your relationships with Dr. Harry Cohen

Dr. Harry Cohen is a Psychologist and author who tell us how we can create harmony in our relationships!

Be The Sun, Not The Salt, a short straightforward yet profound guide for being your best self, uplifting others, and behaving in a manner that draws others toward you and makes you happier and more effective. The book outlines the qualities of a Positive Energizer, meaning an individual that draws people towards them through their energizing interactions.

To learn more visit bethesunnotthesalt.com