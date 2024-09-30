Learn to make a "Tipsy Jitters" from Martha, My Dear!

Alex Howard from Martha My Dear is here to show us how to make their most popular drink the “Tippy Jitters” cocktail. Martha My Dear is located at 2503 Gallatin Avenue Nashville, TN 37206 and open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily!

INGREDIENTS:

1 oz vodka

.5 oz coffee liqueur (preferably Caffe Lolita)

.25 oz Amaro Averna

.25 oz Licor 43

METHOD:



Stir ingredients together in a mixing glass filled with ice, then strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice

Combine ~1.5 oz heavy cream, a bar spoon of demerara syrup, and 3 dashes of Angostura bitters into a shaking tin and dry shake until the cream thickens

Slowly pour the Angostura-infused cream over drink

