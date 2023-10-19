Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Legally Speaking: Staying Safe on the Roads

We learn more about how to stay safe on the roadways
Posted at 12:26 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 13:26:27-04

In today’s Legally Speaking, personal injury attorney Matt Hardin shared the Cold Hardin Facts about staying safe on the roads during the fall and winter months. Visit www.MattHardinLaw.com or call 1-800-777-MATT to speak with the team at Matt Hardin Law 24/7. This segment paid for by: Matt Hardin Law.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018