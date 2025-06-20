Lelan and Heather check out the U.S. Space and Rocket Center on our road trip to Huntsville!

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is the top tourist attraction in Alabama, and just a short drive from Nashville! Lelan and Heather check out all of the interactive exhibits that are great for all ages!

Blast off into adventure at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center! Home to four incredible STEM education programs—Space Camp®, Aviation Challenge®, Space Camp® Robotics, and U.S. Cyber Camp®—the USSRC isn't just a museum: it's an experience. Prepare to be awestruck by the world's most comprehensive collection of manned spaceflight hardware, a priceless treasure trove of rockets and spacecraft. From a replica of Explorer I, the satellite that launched America into the space age, to cutting-edge vehicles like United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket, you'll journey through the history of human space exploration and glimpse its thrilling future. As the Official NASA Visitor Center for Marshall Space Flight Center and a Smithsonian affiliate, the USSRC offers a unique and unforgettable look at the cosmos.

To learn more and get tickets visit

https://www.rocketcenter.com/