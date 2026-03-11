Lelan and Heather learn about traditional Japanese drumming with Nashville Taiko

Nashville Taiko, located in Music City, Tennessee, is the state’s first taiko group. The ensemble aims to enrich Nashville’s music scene with a celebration of diversity grounded in traditional Japanese drumming and infused with diverse international influences.

We are devoted to sharing joy of Taiko through artistic development, nurturing new talents, and community performances. Our efforts aim to build a robust Taiko

community, embracing tradition and innovation, music and movement, to foster a sense of belonging, ignite creativity, and contribute to individual well-being and community cohesion.

About Taiko

“Taiko,” the Japanese word for “drum,” encompasses both the traditional Japanese drums and the art form of ensemble drumming rooted in ancient Japan. Taiko drumming, known as “kumi-daiko,” involves a group of performers playing various drums in a highly choreographed manner. This combines rhythm, movement, and spirit in powerful performances that are both visually captivating and sonically profound.

Historically, taiko drums in Japan served various purposes, including communication, military actions, theatrical accompaniment, and religious ceremonies. While the origins of taiko date back to the 6th century, the ensemble drumming that characterizes modern taiko did not develop until the 1950s.

The drums themselves vary in size from small hand-held instruments to massive drums over a meter (3 feet) in diameter, and some even reach up to 3 meters (9 feet). Each drum produces a distinct sound that contributes to the ensemble’s overall sonic landscape. The visual aspect of taiko is equally important, with drummers performing choreographed movements that include dramatic poses and synchronized strikes. This makes taiko a holistic art form that engages the audience visually as well as aurally.

Beyond its performance aspect, taiko holds cultural significance, embodying values such as teamwork, respect, and discipline.

