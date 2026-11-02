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Talk Of The Town

Lelan is on the Job Preserving History One Gravestone at a Time

A retired police officer shares how he cleans and repairs historic gravestones across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
Lelan on the job
Lelan on the job
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After retiring from the Clarksville Police Department, Terry Minton started a business focused on cleaning and repairing historic gravestones. Lelan spent a day on the job learning about his preservation work and the importance of caring for these historic monuments.

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