Lelan learns how the Jefferson Street Sound Museum is working to preserve Nashville's history

Lelan talks with founder Lorenzo Washington about how the museum is honoring artists who impacted Nashville's music scene!

Jefferson Street Sound Museum (JSSM) is a non-profit, 501(c)3 established to preserve the music & entertainment history of Jefferson Street and collaborate with public schools, other non-profit services and community organizations in Nashville (including Greater Nashville and surrounding areas) to provide arts and music programs and networking opportunities. Our programs and services target individuals interested and/or gifted in the areas of music with the influence of historic artifacts, sounds and other learning instruments, and those interest in the preservation of a key industry in Nashville’s history.

https://www.jeffersonstreetsound.com/jssm