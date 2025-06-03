Lelan sits down with founders of Origins Music Group

Origins Music Group is a full-service boutique agency based in Nashville, Tennessee, dedicated to fostering inclusivity and innovation within the music industry. Founded by Corey Jones and Stephen Miller, the organization focuses on amplifying fresh talent and rediscovering the genre's rich creative roots. In November 2024, Origins Music Group hosted their inaugural Origins Impact Awards at the National Museum of African American Music. This event honored contributions to country music, featuring performances by artists such as Shy Carter and Louie TheSinger. The awards celebrated artistic achievement and highlighted the importance of unique perspectives in shaping the future of country music. Corey Jones, CEO of Origins Music Group, has emphasized the organization's belief in the power of music to transcend barriers and foster meaningful connections. Through events like the Origins Impact Awards, the group aims to uplift emerging voices and continue their mission of creating a dynamic and inclusive music landscape.

