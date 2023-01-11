Les Misérables Playing at TPAC

Christina Rose Hall and Jenna Burns, two of the performers from the acclaimed production of the Tony Award-Winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables talked about being a part of such an iconic show. Les Misérables runs through Sunday, January 15 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. For tickets, click here: https://www.tpac.org/event/2023-01-10-to-2023-01-15-les-miserables/.