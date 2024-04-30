Let your imagination bloom at Dollywood's Flower & Food Festival

Experience the splendor of springtime in the Smokies. Blooming to life in spectacular color, Dollywood's Flower & Food Festival presented by Covenant Health celebrates the beautiful blossoms and fresh flavors of the season with larger-than-life Mosaicultures, unique foods, and NEW stage shows! Capture picture-perfect moments under our signature Umbrella Sky and hear inspiring sounds of springtime as live music fills the air. Celebrate spring with all your senses.

HALF A MILLION MARVELOUS BLOOMS:

Beautiful blooms have returned to blanket the park in a vibrant display of springtime splendor. Stroll among more than 500,000 vibrant flowers, blooming in brilliant hues of purple, pink and yellow. See them stretch as far as the eye can see and even bloom sky high in our signature Mosaicultures. Discover towering sculptures made of living plants, taking the form of Smoky Mountain critters like mischievous bears, a playful peacock, a busy beekeeper and even Dolly's mother, carefully stitching her iconic Coat of Many Colors.

A TASTE OF MOUTHWATERING FLAVORS:

This year, taste new plates with international flair like the Honey Garlic Chicken Skillet and Southern-inspired favorites including the Honey & Peach Bar-B-Q Sandwich. Satisfy your sweet tooth with The Grove Cookie Dough and zesty Lemon Cannoli, plus enjoy bright, refreshing sips like the Dragonfly Lemonade. Taste your way around the exclusive mouthwatering flavors of Dollywood's Flower & Food Festival with a Tasting Pass! Try up to five festival foods for one low price.

SHOWSTOPPING SPRING TIME PERFORMANCES:

As our flowers fill the air with their sweet scents, so too do the sounds of lively entertainers and all-new shows filling the streets and stages of Dollywood. Wander through the park to hear live music wafting from around every flower-filled corner. Grab a seat to watch a show on an outdoor stage, or simply listen as you explore.