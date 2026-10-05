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Let's Talk Movies with Film Critic Jason Shawhan and News Channel 5's Ben Hall!

Film Critic Jason Shawhan and News Channel 5 Investigative Reporter Ben Hall joins for commentary on the season’s standout movies
Let's Talk Movies!
Let's Talk Movies!
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We sit down with Film Critic Jason Shawhan and News Channel 5 Investigative Reporter Ben Hall to talk about Dune 3, Hail Mary, and
Predator.

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