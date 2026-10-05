We sit down with Film Critic Jason Shawhan and News Channel 5 Investigative Reporter Ben Hall to talk about Dune 3, Hail Mary, and
Predator.
Let's Talk Movies with Film Critic Jason Shawhan and News Channel 5's Ben Hall!
Film Critic Jason Shawhan and News Channel 5 Investigative Reporter Ben Hall joins for commentary on the season’s standout movies
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We sit down with Film Critic Jason Shawhan and News Channel 5 Investigative Reporter Ben Hall to talk about Dune 3, Hail Mary, and