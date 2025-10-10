Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lex Lashaun is a rising voice in country music!

Lex Lashaun talks new music
Lashaun is a special education teacher in Henry county, who brings her heart for others into her music!

As a black woman in country music, she is passionate about advocating for more representation in the industry, and sees her platform as a way to inspire inclusivity in a genre often defined by tradition.

Her debut single, “Weak”, is a testament to that mission. The track is about embracing the moments when we don’t have it all together, reminding us that showing weakness can actually be a form of strength. With its honest lyrics and emotional delivery, the song sets the tone for what listeners can expect from Lex Lashaun [instagram.com]: authenticity above all.

