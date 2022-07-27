Loaded Mac and Cheese from Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q

Justin Thompson from Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q made Loaded Mac and Cheese. Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q has locations in Nashville, Smyrna and Franklin TN. For more information, visit www.jimnnicks.com.

Jim ‘N Nick’s - Loaded Macaroni and Cheese Recipe

*This recipe makes one batch of Macaroni and Cheese

Sauce Ingredients:

-2 ounces of European butter (can substitute Land O' Lakes extra creamy butter)

-2 ounces of flour

-1 quart of milk

-5 ounces of melting cheese (white American queso cheese)

-3.5 ounces of cheddar cheese

-3.5 ounces of ground parmesan cheese

-½ cup of sour cream

-3 TSP of Kosher salt

- 1/3 TSP of white pepper

-2 quarts of water

-Scallions and barbecue pork for topping

Macaroni and Cheese Ingredients:

-4 TSP of Kosher salt

-13 ounces of macaroni noodles

-8 ounces of cheddar cheese

-1 pint of water

Items needed:

-One large pot

-One sauce pot

-Scale

-Measuring cups

-Colander

-Spatula

-Baking Pan

-Whisk

Preparing the Sauce:

First, you’re going to make the base of any great sauce – a roux. Start by melting butter in a small pot and whisk in flour.

Make sure the roux is smooth and continue to whisk on low heat for five minutes. The roux should remain pale and not turn golden or dark brown.



While your roux is cooking, bring milk to a boil in a separate pot.

Once boiling, whisk the cooked roux into the milk and return to a boil then turn down to a simmer for five minutes.



Next, add melting cheese to hot sauce and stir thoroughly to melt. You’ll then add the remaining cheeses, sour cream, salt and pepper to the sauce, stirring gently until the cheese is melted and all the ingredients are thoroughly incorporated



Preparing the Macaroni and Cheese: