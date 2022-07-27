Loaded Mac and Cheese from Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q

Justin Thompson from Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q made Loaded Mac and Cheese. Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q has locations in Nashville, Smyrna and Franklin TN. For more information, visit www.jimnnicks.com.
Jim ‘N Nick’s - Loaded Macaroni and Cheese Recipe
*This recipe makes one batch of Macaroni and Cheese
Sauce Ingredients:
-2 ounces of European butter (can substitute Land O' Lakes extra creamy butter)
-2 ounces of flour
-1 quart of milk
-5 ounces of melting cheese (white American queso cheese)
-3.5 ounces of cheddar cheese
-3.5 ounces of ground parmesan cheese
-½ cup of sour cream
-3 TSP of Kosher salt
- 1/3 TSP of white pepper
-2 quarts of water
-Scallions and barbecue pork for topping
Macaroni and Cheese Ingredients:
-4 TSP of Kosher salt
-13 ounces of macaroni noodles
-8 ounces of cheddar cheese
-1 pint of water
Items needed:
-One large pot
-One sauce pot
-Scale
-Measuring cups
-Colander
-Spatula
-Baking Pan
-Whisk
Preparing the Sauce:
- First, you’re going to make the base of any great sauce – a roux. Start by melting butter in a small pot and whisk in flour.
- Make sure the roux is smooth and continue to whisk on low heat for five minutes. The roux should remain pale and not turn golden or dark brown.
- While your roux is cooking, bring milk to a boil in a separate pot.
- Once boiling, whisk the cooked roux into the milk and return to a boil then turn down to a simmer for five minutes.
- Next, add melting cheese to hot sauce and stir thoroughly to melt. You’ll then add the remaining cheeses, sour cream, salt and pepper to the sauce, stirring gently until the cheese is melted and all the ingredients are thoroughly incorporated
Preparing the Macaroni and Cheese:
- Bring water to a boil in a large pot over high heat and add in the pasta. Cook for three minutes and then drain.
- Once drained, add the macaroni to the cheese sauce and mix thoroughly.
- Next, you’ll add the macaroni and cheese to a baking pan and use a spatula to make sure it’s evenly distributed. Top with cheddar cheese and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes until the cheese is melted.
- Top with barbecue pork, scallions and other desired toppings. Serve and enjoy!