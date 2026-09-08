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Local Simmer Pot Business Merges With The Sunday Seed to Empower Women

Handmade products now support trauma-informed employment and lasting change for women.
Simmer Pots and The Sunday Seed
Simmer Pots and The Sunday Seed
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Simmer Pot’s merger with The Sunday Seed marks a new chapter for both the business and the Nashville community. Through The Sunday Seed, women healing from trafficking, abuse, and exploitation gain trauma-informed employment, job skills training, and lasting support. The simmer pots—a fragrant blend for home simmering—are still handmade, alongside lotions and soaps. Now, every product brings comfort to your home and creates real opportunities for women working toward a brighter future.

For more information visit www.sundayseed.org.

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