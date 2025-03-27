Locally Loved: The Ole' Milliken Store

Watch Now
We are continuing to highlight small businesses that are "Locally Loved"! We headed up to Bethpage to check out The Ole' Milliken Store. It is a general store and restaurant with delicious home cooked food!

"We’re proud to bring back the charm of the old-fashioned general store with a modern touch. Whether you’re stopping by for a home-cooked meal, picking up gifts and essentials, or joining us for one of our many community events, you’ll always find a warm welcome here," their website said.

Locally Loved segments aim to highlight different small businesses recommended by you at home! If you have a place you want me to check out email me at: Cole.Johnson@NewsChannel5.com

