Looking for a good book? You can find one at The Grumpy Bookpeddler in Murfreesboro

They say the best cure for the "grumpies" is a good book!

We traveled down to Murfreesboro to check out The Grumpy Bookpeddler. It is a book shop with so many books, they have a map for the store!

"The Grumpy Bookpeddler is a family owned store and has been serving the Murfreesboro area since 2011 and is a favorite destination for many out of town visitors. Since opening we have steadily grown and our shelves are now bursting with over 50,000 used books. We also carry a few new books from local authors," their website said.

If you want to find your next read, you can check them out at 610 W. College St. Suite 110 in Murfreesboro.

Hours:

Tuesday 10 AM - 6 PM

Wednesday 10 AM - 6 PM

Thursday 10 AM - 6 PM

Friday 10 AM - 6 PM

Saturday 10 AM - 4 PM

Closed Sunday and Monday

For more information visit: https://www.thegrumpybookpeddler.com/