Looking for a unique way to workout and find community? Try rowing!

Nashville Rowing Club provides a unique workout for a variety of ages and a sense of community for its members.

"The purpose of the Nashville Rowing Club, according to our Charter and By-Laws, is to foster, and conduct, national or international amateur sports competition and to support and develop amateur athletes for national and international competition in such sports. The sports supported by us shall include, but not be limited to, rowing and paddling activities," their mission statement said.

Cole Johnson headed out to the marina to test out rowing for himself! You can watch his reaction in the video above!

They have a variety of ways for people to get involved!

Youth Programs: https://www.nashvillerowing.org/youth-programs

Adult Programs: https://www.nashvillerowing.org/adult-programs

Adaptive Programs: https://www.nashvillerowing.org/freedom-rows

Summer Camps: https://www.nashvillerowing.org/summer-training-racing

Interested in getting involved? Click here.