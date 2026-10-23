Looking for plans this weekend? Check these out!

Looking for something fun and free to do this weekend? We have you covered!

The Truck Stop in Donelson is hosting the 4th Annual Fall Fun Fest! It is happening Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

On October 24th and 25th, Baxter Bailey & Company in East Nashville is hosting Boofest: Sleepy Howl-O.

On Saturday, The School of Rock in Nashville is holding their Highway to Halloween Block party starting at 3:30 p.m.

Over at Plaza Mariachi on Saturday at 7:00 p.m., they are having their Around The World Fashion Show!

"Travel the world through fashion at Plaza Mariachi’s Around the World Fashion Show, an evening celebrating the beauty, culture, and traditions of countries from around the globe.

Experience a stunning runway showcase featuring traditional and contemporary attire representing Mexico, Kurdistan, India, Korea, Africa and many more. Each collection highlights the unique artistry, heritage, and cultural identity of its region through vibrant colors, handcrafted designs, and unforgettable style," their Facebook event page said.