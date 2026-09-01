Looking to learn more about country music history? Check out this book!

Country music is a genre with a rich history full of incredible stories. Country music journalist Lauren Black has compiled it all into her new book, Country Music Forever.

The book breaks down the genre from artists to unique locations in an A to Z format. She joined Talk of the Town inside The Bluebird Cafe to tell us all about it.

"Part history lesson, part celebration, and part backstage pass, this beautifully illustrated collection highlights the people, places, songs, and traditions that have helped country music become one of the world's most cherished art forms," the book's website said.

If you would like to order your copy, click here.