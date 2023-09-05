Looking Your Best While Hitting the Links

Amy Anderson, Huntley Rodes and Jenna Walter, golfers and founders of Honors Sportswear Company showed fashions from their new women’s performance wear line. The women looked to modern pieces in their own closets to create an assortment that speaks to a new generation of female golfers who want performance clothes to be chic and comfortable. Honors is available exclusively at https://wearhonors.com/collections/all.
Posted at 12:04 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 13:04:24-04
Amy Anderson, Huntley Rodes and Jenna Walter, golfers and founders of Honors Sportswear Company showed fashions from their new women’s performance wear line. The women looked to modern pieces in their own closets to create an assortment that speaks to a new generation of female golfers who want performance clothes to be chic and comfortable. Honors is available exclusively at https://wearhonors.com/collections/all.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.