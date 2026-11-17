A new Italian dining experience has arrived in Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood. Lupo Notte combines modern, cozy design with Italian-inspired food and a focus on hospitality. Guests can enjoy seasonal cocktails and Italian wines, dine beside the restaurant’s open kitchen, or grab a seat at the chef’s counter for an up-close look at the culinary team in action. Executive Chef Lane also showcases dishes including 48-hour fermented pizzas, sandwiches from the restaurant’s new lunch menu, and seasonal pasta. For more information and reservations go to Lupo Notte.com.