Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Lynne Tolley shares the recipe for Pontoon Dip!

Lynne Tolley shares the recipe for Pontoon Dip
Lynne Tolley shares the recipe for Pontoon Dip
Posted

The perfect dip for a Summer day! Lynne Tolley shows us how to make this easy recipe for Pontoon Dip and a Peach Smash!

Pontoon Dip

1 (8oz) container sour cream

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup cream cheese (half of 8oz box), softened

1 (1oz) packet of dry ranch seasoning mix (about 3 Tbsp)

1 ½ tsp Worcestershire sauce

8 oz sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)

2 medium green onions, chopped

2 Tbsp chives, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp parsley, chopped

¼ cup water

Chips & veggies for serving

Whisk together sour cream, mayonnaise, cream cheese, ranch seasoning mix, and Worcestershire sauce in a large bowl until combined. Add cheddar cheese, green onions, chives, parsley, and water to sour cream mixture; stir to combine.

Spoon into a serving bowl. Garnish with extra chives and parsley. Serve with chips and raw vegetables.

Peach Smash Makes 2 Cocktails

½ lemon, quartered

4 oz Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

2 oz peach-mint simple syrup (see recipe below)

Dash Angostura bitters

Garnish: peach slice & mint

In a cocktail shaker, muddle lemon until juice is released. Use a wooden spoon if you do not have a muddler.

Add all ingredients over smashed lemon with ice in shaker; shake until cold. Strain into 2 short rocks glasses containing fresh ice. Garnish with peach slice & mint on a cocktail spear or toothpick.

Peach-mint simple syrup:

1 cup each sugar and water

8 large mint leaves

1 peach, pitted & quartered

In a small saucepan combine water, sugar, mint & peach. Cook until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and steep for 15 minutes. Strain through sieve into a container, discarding solids. Cover & refrigerate until cold. Use in cocktails.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes