Lynne Tolley shares the recipe for Pontoon Dip!

The perfect dip for a Summer day! Lynne Tolley shows us how to make this easy recipe for Pontoon Dip and a Peach Smash!

Pontoon Dip

1 (8oz) container sour cream

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup cream cheese (half of 8oz box), softened

1 (1oz) packet of dry ranch seasoning mix (about 3 Tbsp)

1 ½ tsp Worcestershire sauce

8 oz sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)

2 medium green onions, chopped

2 Tbsp chives, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp parsley, chopped

¼ cup water

Chips & veggies for serving

Whisk together sour cream, mayonnaise, cream cheese, ranch seasoning mix, and Worcestershire sauce in a large bowl until combined. Add cheddar cheese, green onions, chives, parsley, and water to sour cream mixture; stir to combine.

Spoon into a serving bowl. Garnish with extra chives and parsley. Serve with chips and raw vegetables.

Peach Smash Makes 2 Cocktails

½ lemon, quartered

4 oz Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

2 oz peach-mint simple syrup (see recipe below)

Dash Angostura bitters

Garnish: peach slice & mint

In a cocktail shaker, muddle lemon until juice is released. Use a wooden spoon if you do not have a muddler.

Add all ingredients over smashed lemon with ice in shaker; shake until cold. Strain into 2 short rocks glasses containing fresh ice. Garnish with peach slice & mint on a cocktail spear or toothpick.

Peach-mint simple syrup:

1 cup each sugar and water

8 large mint leaves

1 peach, pitted & quartered

In a small saucepan combine water, sugar, mint & peach. Cook until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and steep for 15 minutes. Strain through sieve into a container, discarding solids. Cover & refrigerate until cold. Use in cocktails.