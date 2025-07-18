Lynne Tolley shares the recipe for Pontoon Dip!

The perfect dip for a Summer day! Lynne Tolley shows us how to make this easy recipe for Pontoon Dip and a Peach Smash!
Pontoon Dip
1 (8oz) container sour cream
½ cup mayonnaise
½ cup cream cheese (half of 8oz box), softened
1 (1oz) packet of dry ranch seasoning mix (about 3 Tbsp)
1 ½ tsp Worcestershire sauce
8 oz sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)
2 medium green onions, chopped
2 Tbsp chives, thinly sliced
1 Tbsp parsley, chopped
¼ cup water
Chips & veggies for serving
Whisk together sour cream, mayonnaise, cream cheese, ranch seasoning mix, and Worcestershire sauce in a large bowl until combined. Add cheddar cheese, green onions, chives, parsley, and water to sour cream mixture; stir to combine.
Spoon into a serving bowl. Garnish with extra chives and parsley. Serve with chips and raw vegetables.
Peach Smash Makes 2 Cocktails
½ lemon, quartered
4 oz Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey
2 oz peach-mint simple syrup (see recipe below)
Dash Angostura bitters
Garnish: peach slice & mint
In a cocktail shaker, muddle lemon until juice is released. Use a wooden spoon if you do not have a muddler.
Add all ingredients over smashed lemon with ice in shaker; shake until cold. Strain into 2 short rocks glasses containing fresh ice. Garnish with peach slice & mint on a cocktail spear or toothpick.
Peach-mint simple syrup:
1 cup each sugar and water
8 large mint leaves
1 peach, pitted & quartered
In a small saucepan combine water, sugar, mint & peach. Cook until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and steep for 15 minutes. Strain through sieve into a container, discarding solids. Cover & refrigerate until cold. Use in cocktails.