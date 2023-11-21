Lynne Tolley shows us a new twist on Deviled Eggs with her "Deviled Potatoes"

Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House made Deviled Potatoes and a Maple Old Fashioned cocktail. For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.

Deviled Potatoes Makes 30 appetizers

1 lb. petite red potatoes (about 15)

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 ½ tsp kosher salt, divided

½ cup sour cream

2 Tbsp brined capers, drained & rinsed

2 tsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tsp chopped fresh dill

2 tsp whole-grain mustard

1 tsp lemon zest

Garnish: parsley, dill, lemon rind strip

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place potatoes in a bowl and drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with 1 tsp of the salt; toss to coat. Spread potatoes in a single layer on a baking sheet and bake until tender when pierced about 40 minutes. Remove from oven and cool 15 minutes.

Cut each potato in half crosswise. Carefully scoop out potato pulp into a medium bowl leaving shells intact. Place shells, cut side up, on baking sheet, and bake in preheated oven until dry, about 10 more minutes. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Stir together potato pulp, sour cream, capers, parsley, dill, mustard, zest, and remaining ½ tsp salt. Spoon the mixture generously into each potato shell. Garnish.

Tip: make them a day before your party and chill. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Maple Old Fashion Cocktail Makes One Cocktail

2 oz Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

3-4 dashes Angostura aromatic bitters

½ teaspoon maple syrup

Orange peel

Garnish: two dark morello cherries on a long pick

Using a vegetable peeler or knife cut a 2-3” long piece of orange peel.

Run the pulp-side of the peel around the rim of the cocktail glass, then set the peel aside for later.

Add the whiskey, bitters, and maple syrup to the glass and stir to combine. Add the ice and stir again to mix and chill.

Give the orange peel a good twist above the glass to release its oil, then tuck into the drink. Add the cherries for garnish.

