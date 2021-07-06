M & M Cookies Grownups will love!

Amanda Fredrickson from Radish Kitchen made Gourmet M&M Cookies. (see recipe below) Radish Kitchen is located in the Sylvan Supply building at 4101 Charlotte Ave, Suite 10, Nashville, TN 37209. For more information, visit https://www.radishkitchen.com/.

M & M Cookies

· 2 cups all purpose flour

· 1 tsp. baking soda

· 1/2 tsp. salt

· 3/4 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

· 3/4 cup granulated sugar

· 1/2 cup brown sugar

· 2 Tbs. malted milk powder

· 2 eggs

· 1 tsp. vanilla

· 1 cup M&Ms (favorite flavor and size)

In a medium bowl combine the flour, baking soda, and salt. Whisk well and set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer or using a hand mixer, beat the butter, sugars, and malted milk powder until light and fluffy, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add the eggs and vanilla and continue beating for another minute.

Add the dry ingredients and mix on low until barely combined. Fold in the M&Ms.

Using an ice cream scoop or 2 spoons, scoop dough onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Freeze cookies overnight or refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350F.

Place cookie dough 3” apart and bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until the edges are golden brown.

Makes 15 -2 oz. cookies (more if you use a smaller cookie scoop)

