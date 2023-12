Artist Nicole Black from Painting with a Twist showed how to make a holiday scented soy candle and talked about the health benefits of a soy-based wax candle.

To sign up to make a holiday candle or for more information on Painting with a Twist and the classes they offer, visit https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/nashville-hendersonville/, call (615) 447-3526, or email studio315@paintingwithatwist.com.

Painting with a Twist is located at 206 Indian Lake Blvd. Hendersonville, TN 37075.