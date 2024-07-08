Make your mornings easier with these simple make ahead burritos

Dyan Damron of Coach D Consulting shows our viewers how to whip together make-ahead breakfast burritos. You can vary the ingredients based on preferences, and they are great for families - and great for kids to get involved. They freeze, then you reheat individually in the microwave or a pan.

Ingredients:

2 small russet potatoes

8 large eggs

1 cup “meat” (diced ham, cooked breakfast sausage, cooked ground turkey or beef, rinsed & drained beans, veggie crumbles, cooked lentils)

1 cup pico de gallo (drained of excess juice)

1 cup shredded cheese (any pre-shredded cheese you like)

8 burrito size tortillas (I use whole wheat, but you can use flour, spinach, or sundried tomato)

Toppings/dips: salsa, sour cream, guacamole, ketchup

Directions:

Dice the potatoes into half-inch cubes, leaving the skin on. Rinse and drain well. Dry off potatoes very well and spread them out on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Spray with a light coating of cooking spray and season with ½ t salt and pepper. Bake at 400 degrees for 20-22 minutes (should be fork-tender but not mushy).

Meanwhile, scramble eggs with about 2 T water or milk and ½ t salt and pepper. Cook over medium heat until they are set.

Allow any cooked ingredients to cool to room temperature. Lay out burrito wraps and begin assembly line. On each wrap, add scrambled egg, then potatoes, then “meat”, then pico de gallo, then top with cheese. Do not overfill or wrap will not close. Once filled, fold up each of the sides then roll over the front flap and then roll over to close the back. It should be tight.

You can serve immediately, but these are perfect make ahead meals. I buy the wax sheets and foil sheets from Amazon. Wrap each burrito in a wax sheet then a foil sheet. You can label each one so you know what each is. They keep in the fridge for a few days, and freezer for six months. To thaw, just put frozen burrito in the fridge the night before. To serve, remove foil and microwave wax-wrapped burrito for about a minute. My favorite way is to brown in a skillet – just remove the wax sheet and cook over medium heat for a couple minutes on each side until browned.

This is a perfect do-ahead activity for a family – each member can customize with the ingredients they like. Then they have “personal” breakfast they can have easily available for months.