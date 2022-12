Chef Christian Portalatin from La Ventana Cubana made a Cuban Sandwich. To see the menu or for more information, visit https://www.ventanacubana.com/. Follow them on Instagram @laventanacubana to find out the location of the restaurant later this month.

Recipe: Cuban Sandwich

9” Cuban bread loaf

1 oz of mustard

2 oz of sliced pickles

2 slices of Swiss cheese

4 oz shaved city ham

4 oz of lechón (slow roasted pork)

1 oz of lard or butter