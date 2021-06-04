Man Turns Entire Basement Into Massive Model Railway System

Model Railway Hobbyist Dr. Fisher talked about his love of model railway systems and showed us the impressive ones he built in his basement and on his lawn. Join Dr. Fisher and hundreds of other model railway enthusiasts at the National Garden Railway Conference on Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5 at Gaylord Opryland Resort. The event is now open to the public. For more information, visit www.ngrc2021.com.
