Maneet Chauhan Competes in Tournament of Champions V

Maneet Chauhan stopped by to talk about the new season of Tournament of Champions on Food Network. She is competing with 32 other talented chefs for the title. She won season two. She also shared the recipe for Street Style Puffed Rice Salad.
Visit her restaurants here in Nashville Chauhan and Mockingbird
Posted at 11:42 AM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 12:42:13-05
