Marielle Kraft takes us on an emotional rollercoaster in her debut album 'The Right People Will Love You'

She is a former teacher turned self-taught singer and songwriter. Indie pop singer Marielle Kraft recently released her debut album The Right People Will Love You.

The album tackles themes of community, growing up, and belonging. Kraft is out on tour and is heading to Nashville on November 16th. You can catch her performance at The East Room.

Stream her album:

