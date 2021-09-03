Marinated Pork Tenderloin Sliders + Mac & Cheese Scotch Egg

Award-winning BBQ Pitmaster Chiles Cridlin shared barbecuing tips and made Marinated Pork Tenderloin Sliders with Mango-Pineapple Salsa and Mac and Cheese Scotch Egg. Follow @ChilesCridlin on Instagram.

MARINATED PORK TENDERLOIN SLIDERS

INGREDIENTS

· 1 Smithfield Applewood Smoked Bacon Marinated Fresh Pork Loin Filet

· 1 Cup of your Favorite BBQ Rub

· Slider Buns

DIRECTIONS

1. Prep your grill by heating it to 300 degrees.

2. Open the tenderloin packaging over a 1/2 steam table pan and remove all the bacon bits from the outside of the tenderloin and inside the package. Save the bacon bits for later.

3. Lightly rub the outside of the pork tenderloin with your favorite BBQ rub; try to use one without a lot of sugar as the sugar will burn over the direct heat of the grill.

4. Place the tenderloin directly on the grill surface with enough room to roll the tenderloin as the meat starts to seer. Turn or roll the tenderloin about every 3 to 4 minutes in one direction to create beautiful seer marks on the outside.

5. Continue cooking and rolling every few minutes to get complete color on the outside and the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.

6. Cover and let rest for a few minutes before slicing.

7. While the tenderloin is resting, place the bacon bits you saved into the pan and raise the grill temperature a little higher. Cook and stir the bacon bits until they get just a little crispy. Remove from the pan and place in a dish for serving.

8. Slice the tenderloin into 3/8-inch slices and place on slider rolls. Add crispy bacon bits, drizzle with your favorite BBQ sauce and enjoy!

MANGO-PINEAPPLE SALSA

INGREDIENTS

· 1 1/2 cup diced pineapple

· 1 cup diced mango

· 2 Tbsp fresh jalapeno with seeds removed

· 2 cloves garlic, grated

· 1/3 cup red bell pepper, diced

· 1/2 cup red onion, diced

· 1/2 cup fresh cilantro

· 1 Tbsp lemon juice

· 2 Tbsp lime juice

· Salt and black pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

1. Prepare all ingredients by dicing then into uniformed sizes.

2. Combine diced items into a bowl and stir gently until combined.

3. Add the lemon and lime juice, and season with salt and black pepper to taste. Be sure to let this refrigerate for a few hours before use, as it only gets better as the flavors socialize!

MAC & CHEESE SCOTCH EGG

INGREDIENTS

· 12 oz of your favorite Mac & Cheese

· 1 Roll of Smithfield “Hometown Original” Fresh Sausage

· 1 cup of your favorite BBQ rub

· Maple Syrup and Cayenne Pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

1. Start with cold mac & cheese. Divide up into “egg size” portions (about 2 oz each) and form with your hands into an egg shape. Wrap each mac & cheese egg with plastic wrap and place in the freezer overnight.

2. The following morning, remove the sausage from its packaging and slice into 6 even size patties.

3. Taking the patty, form into a “nest” in the palm of your hand and shape the sausage around the exterior of the mac & cheese egg until it’s evenly covered. Repeat with the rest of the mac & cheese eggs and sausage patties.

4. Apply a generous amount of BBQ rub to the exterior of each Scotch Egg and place in a steam table half pan.

5. Place the Scotch Eggs into a BBQ smoker, or oven, and cook at 300 degrees until the sausage on the exterior reaches 175 degrees. This takes about 50 minutes, depending on your oven. You will know they are getting close when the sausage starts to crack on the exterior.

6. Once the sausage is fully cooked, remove from the oven and drizzle maple syrup and add a dash of cayenne pepper over the top of each Scotch Egg.

7. Cut each egg into halves then drizzle them with the remaining sausage and maple syrup drippings from the bottom of the pan. Plate and serve!

