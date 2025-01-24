Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Martha Graham Dance Company celebrates 100 years, shows coming to TPAC

We get a preview of Martha Graham Dance Company at TPAC
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An incredible dance company will soon hit the stage at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center!

The Martha Graham Dance Company is celebrating 100 years over the course of three years and will be at TPAC for shows happening on January 31st and February 1st.

"It is both the oldest dance company in the United States and the oldest integrated dance company," according to TPAC's website.

Watch the video above to hear from their Artistic Director and learn how much work it takes to be a dancer at this caliber.

If you are interested in getting tickets visit www.tpac.org

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes