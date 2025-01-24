Martha Graham Dance Company celebrates 100 years, shows coming to TPAC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An incredible dance company will soon hit the stage at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center!

The Martha Graham Dance Company is celebrating 100 years over the course of three years and will be at TPAC for shows happening on January 31st and February 1st.

"It is both the oldest dance company in the United States and the oldest integrated dance company," according to TPAC's website.

Watch the video above to hear from their Artistic Director and learn how much work it takes to be a dancer at this caliber.

If you are interested in getting tickets visit www.tpac.org