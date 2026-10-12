Mary Beth Laxson shows us how to make a healthy pumpkin cold brew with a special guest!

🎃 Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
For the pumpkin cream
½ cup unsweetened oat milk
2 tablespoons pumpkin purée
1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
For each drink
8–10 oz cold brew coffee
Ice
¼–⅓ cup pumpkin cream
Sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice
Directions: Add the oat milk, pumpkin purée, maple syrup, vanilla, and pumpkin pie spice to a frother or blender. Blend/froth until creamy and foamy.
Fill a glass with ice and pour in the cold brew. Slowly pour the pumpkin cream over the top and finish with a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.
For an extra-creamy top: Use oat milk creamer in place of regular oat milk—it gives you that beautiful coffee-shop foam.
Juicy's Wellness Cafe
110 E Main St, McMinnville, TN 37110
https://www.juicyscafetn.com/