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Mary Beth Laxson shows us how to make a healthy pumpkin cold brew with a special guest!

Mary Beth Laxson shows us a healthy pumpkin cream coffee
Mary Beth Laxson shows us a healthy pumpkin cream coffee
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🎃 Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

For the pumpkin cream
½ cup unsweetened oat milk

2 tablespoons pumpkin purée

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

For each drink
8–10 oz cold brew coffee

Ice

¼–⅓ cup pumpkin cream

Sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice

Directions: Add the oat milk, pumpkin purée, maple syrup, vanilla, and pumpkin pie spice to a frother or blender. Blend/froth until creamy and foamy.
Fill a glass with ice and pour in the cold brew. Slowly pour the pumpkin cream over the top and finish with a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.
For an extra-creamy top: Use oat milk creamer in place of regular oat milk—it gives you that beautiful coffee-shop foam.

Juicy's Wellness Cafe
110 E Main St, McMinnville, TN 37110
https://www.juicyscafetn.com/

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