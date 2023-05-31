Meatball Sandwich from Ophelia's Pizza Bar

Posted at 11:57 AM, May 31, 2023

Chef Jamie Lynch from Ophelia’s Pizza Bar made a Meatball Sandwich. Ophelia’s Pizza Bar is in downtown Nashville in the L&C Tower at 401 Church Street. To learn more, go to https://www.opheliasnashville.com/. Ingredients:

1lb Ground Veal

1lb Ground Pork

1lb Ground Beef

1 Cup Panko Breadcrumbs

½ Cup Milk

½ Cup Grated Parmesan

1 Shredded Onion (Tip: Use a cheese grater)

1 Pinch Fennel Pollen

1 tbs Fresh Chopped Oregano

½ Cup Fresh Chopped Parsley

3 Eggs Separated (Whip the eggs whites) Utensils:

Mixing Bowl

Measuring Utensils

Sheet Pan

Gloves for meat handling Steps: Heat oven to 350 degrees Combine breadcrumbs and milk in a large mixing bowl Add the remaining ingredients to the bowl and combine until well incorporated Form into 100 grams balls (about ½ a cup) Bake at 350 degrees for 15 - 18 minutes until internal temperature is 150 degrees Enjoy with your favorite marinara sauce!

