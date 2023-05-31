Meatball Sandwich from Ophelia's Pizza Bar

Chef Jamie Lynch from Ophelia’s Pizza Bar made a Meatball Sandwich. Ophelia’s Pizza Bar is in downtown Nashville in the L&C Tower at 401 Church Street. To learn more, go to https://www.opheliasnashville.com/.
Ingredients:
- 1lb Ground Veal
- 1lb Ground Pork
- 1lb Ground Beef
- 1 Cup Panko Breadcrumbs
- ½ Cup Milk
- ½ Cup Grated Parmesan
- 1 Shredded Onion (Tip: Use a cheese grater)
- 1 Pinch Fennel Pollen
- 1 tbs Fresh Chopped Oregano
- ½ Cup Fresh Chopped Parsley
- 3 Eggs Separated (Whip the eggs whites)
Utensils:
- Mixing Bowl
- Measuring Utensils
- Sheet Pan
- Gloves for meat handling
Steps:
- Heat oven to 350 degrees
- Combine breadcrumbs and milk in a large mixing bowl
- Add the remaining ingredients to the bowl and combine until well incorporated
- Form into 100 grams balls (about ½ a cup)
- Bake at 350 degrees for 15 - 18 minutes until internal temperature is 150 degrees
- Enjoy with your favorite marinara sauce!