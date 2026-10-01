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Medley of Roses Brings America’s Premier Rose Competition to Nashville

The American Rose Society National Convention & Rose Show returns October 2-5
Medley of Roses
Medley of Roses
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The Medley of Roses, the American Rose Society National Convention & Rose Show, takes place October 2-5 at the Sheraton Music City in Nashville, bringing rose growers from across the U.S. and Canada to compete for national honors.

Lisa Sutton, daughter of Grammy Award-winning singer Lynn Anderson and entertainment director for the Nashville Rose Society, is helping lead the event while continuing efforts to preserve her mother's legacy through The Lynn Anderson Rose Garden, home to the world's largest collection of Lynn Anderson roses.

Learn more at medleyofroses.org

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