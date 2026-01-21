Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Meet the country soul duo Butter & Grit!

Cole chats with Butter & Grit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’re searching for incredible vocals and harmonies, look no further than Butter & Grit.

Butter & Grit is gearing up for big things in 2026—with new music on the way, they’re hoping to make their Grand Ole Opry debut and join a major tour as a supporting act.

Ready to discover what makes Butter & Grit stand out? Now’s the perfect time to meet the duo behind the music in the video above!

*This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

