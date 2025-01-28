Meet the Nashville man behind the viral new game "Q-Less"

Nashville’s Tom Sturdevant is in his 80’s and does not believe that creatives grasp the concept of retirement! When he’s not tickling the ivories alongside Annie Sellick at The Bowery Vault in East Nashville, this musician-songwriter-inventor is filling orders for his latest invention and craze, the game Q-Less. Sturdevant created the game and has sold tens of thousands through his website and Tik-Tok … selling out repeatedly! That’s right … in his 80s and Tik Tok savvy! Tom has invented other games, including one licensed by Blockbuster and sold in all of that chain’s locations. CHECK OUT Tom’s Tik-Tok [tiktok.com] where he demonstrates the game and also sings his original songs about Q-Less!

