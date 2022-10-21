Meet the Sisters Behind the Killer Queens Podcast

We chat with sisters Tyrella and Tori about their true crime podcast, Killer Queens. It’s a podcast with killer 90's references and southern sass. The sisters discuss cases, from the infamous to obscure, in a way that feels like you’re chatting with your besties. For more information go to Killerqueenspodcast.com
Posted at 11:44 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 12:44:43-04
