Meteorologist Brittany Rainey shares her Apple Pecan Crumble recipe!

Try Meteorologist Brittany Rainey’s favorite fall recipe!

Apple Pecan Crumble

Filling:

6 to 8 apples, peeled and sliced (I used granny smith and gala)

Juice of 1 lemon

¼ cup light agave nectar

3 tablespoons arrowroot powder

2 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Pinch of ground nutmeg

½ cup cold water

Topping:

½ cup light agave nectar

2 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/3 cup canola oil

1 cup pecans, ground to a coarse meal in a food processor

1 cup pecans, coarsely chopped

1 cup regular rolled oats (not quick cooking) ground to a coarse meal in a food processor

½ cup barley flour

Preheat the oven to 325.

Filling Preparation:

Mix the apples, lemon juice, agave nectar, arrowroot powder, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a large bowl. Pour into a 9"x13" glass baking pan. Add the water for extra moisture.

Topping Preparation:

In a bowl, mix the agave nectar, cinnamon, and canola oil. In a separate bowl, mix the ground and chopped pecans, rolled oats, and flour. Combine both mixtures until blended and crumbly. Crumble the topping on the apple mixture. The topping will be wet and sticky. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes until the topping is golden brown, and there are bubbles in the filling.

Additional serving options:

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt.

