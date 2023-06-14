Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Mimo Restaurant and Bar Wagyu Burger

We get the recipe from the chef at the Four Seasons Hotel
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 12:49:20-04

Michelin-starred Chef Aniello "Nello" Turco from Mimo Restaurant and Bar gives us a first look at new menu items including the Mimo Wagyu Burger.

Mimo Wagyu Burger Recipe:

INGREDIENTS

Yield: 1 Portion

• 1 ea. burger bun

• 2 ea. chopped lettuce

• 8 oz. wagyu burger

• 2 tbs. truffle aioli

• 2 slices of gruyere cheese

• Pickled and grilled onions

• Two spoons of the pickling liquid

PLATE UP

1. Cut the burger bun in half.

2. Roast well until caramelized.

3. Grill the burger while warming the onion at the same time until caramelized. Add two spoons of pickling

liquid.

4. Add onion and melted cheese on the top bun.

5. Add truffle aioli, lettuce, meat ,onion, cheese and truffle aioli.

6. Serve with truffle aioli on the side and vinegar fries.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018