Mimo Restaurant and Bar Wagyu Burger

Michelin-starred Chef Aniello "Nello" Turco from Mimo Restaurant and Bar gives us a first look at new menu items including the Mimo Wagyu Burger.

Mimo Wagyu Burger Recipe:

INGREDIENTS

Yield: 1 Portion

• 1 ea. burger bun

• 2 ea. chopped lettuce

• 8 oz. wagyu burger

• 2 tbs. truffle aioli

• 2 slices of gruyere cheese

• Pickled and grilled onions

• Two spoons of the pickling liquid

PLATE UP

1. Cut the burger bun in half.

2. Roast well until caramelized.

3. Grill the burger while warming the onion at the same time until caramelized. Add two spoons of pickling

liquid.

4. Add onion and melted cheese on the top bun.

5. Add truffle aioli, lettuce, meat ,onion, cheese and truffle aioli.

6. Serve with truffle aioli on the side and vinegar fries.

