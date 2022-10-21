Lynne Tolley is sharing the secret to Miss Mary's Sweet Secret Pie! For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, visit https://www.jackdaniels.com/en-us/Miss-Mary-Bobos-Restaurant or call (931)759-7394.

Miss Mary's Sweet Secret Pie

Serves 6-8

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup uncooked oatmeal, quick or old-fashioned

2/3 cup sugar

2/3 cup butter, melted

2/3 cup light corn syrup

2/3 cup coconut

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla

½ tsp salt

1 (9”) basic pie shell, deep dish size, partially baked, but not brown

Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Combine the eggs, sugar, butter, corn syrup, coconut, brown sugar, vanilla, and salt in a medium mixing bowl with a whisk. Stir in oatmeal. Pour mixture into the baked pie shell. Bake 45 minutes or until the center is set and doesn’t jiggle. Cool on a wire rack.

Serve with Jack Daniel’s Whipping Cream:

1 cup heavy cream

1 Tbsp powdered sugar

1 Tbsp Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey

Whip cream in a chilled bowl with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Add the powdered sugar & whip until blended. Fold in whiskey. Cover & refrigerate.